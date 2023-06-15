Fire Stopping Material Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Fire Stopping Material Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Fire Stopping Material Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers fire stopping material market analysis and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s fire stopping material market forecast, the fire stopping material market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.24 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10.21%through the forecast period.

The growing number of fire incidents is expected to significantly drive the fire-stopping materials market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the fire stopping material market include Hilti Corporation, 3M Company, Sika AG, Etex Group, Morgan Advanced Materials, Knauf Insulation, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A, BASF SE, Abesco Fire Ltd., Fire Seals Direct, Fischerwerke GmbH And Co. KG, Lloyd Insulations.

Fire Stopping Material Market Segments

1) By Type: Coatings, Mortar, Sealants And Fillers, Sheets And Boards, Spray, Preformed Device, Putty, Cast-In Devices, Other Types

2) By Application: Electrical, Mechanical, Plumbing, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Commercial, Industrial, Residential

These types of materials refer to a class of materials that help a structure resist fire. and used to fill openings and joints between walls and floors with fire-resistant material, these compounds are generally utilized to decrease the effects of disastrous fires. These materials can be categorized as passive or active fire prevention materials.

