Bluetooth 5.0 Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Bluetooth 5.0 Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the bluetooth 5.0 market analysis. As per TBRC’s bluetooth 5.0 market forecast, the bluetooth 5.0 market size is predicted to reach a value of $7.00 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 12.15% through the forecast period.

The increasing demand for audio devices is expected to propel the bluetooth 5.0 market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest bluetooth 5.0 market share. Major players in the market include Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Nordic Semiconductor, MediaTek Inc., Broadcom Inc., Silicon Laboratories Inc., Realtek Semiconductor Corp, Microchip Technology, NXP Semiconductors.

Bluetooth 5.0 Market Segments

1) By Component: Hardware, Solutions, Software Development Kit, Protocol Stacks, Services

2) By Application: Audio Streaming, Data Transfer, Location Services, Device Networks

3) By End-User: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Industrial Automation, Other End Users

This type of technology is one of the newest versions of the short-range wireless standard. When compared to its previous versions several enhancements like longer range, faster data transfer speeds, and better power efficiency increase the bandwidth to allow for distribution to two wireless devices at once.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Bluetooth 5.0 Market Growth

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

