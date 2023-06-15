Global Bioactive Ingredients Market Is Projected To Grow At A 7.6% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Bioactive Ingredients Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Bioactive Ingredients Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s bioactive ingredients market forecast, the bioactive ingredients market size is predicted to reach a value of $60.6 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.6 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global bioactive ingredients industry is due to the increasing adoption of organic and natural ingredients. North America region is expected to hold the largest bioactive ingredients market share. Major bioactive ingredients companies include Sabinsa Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), BASF SE, Cargill, Incorporated, Ajinomoto Co.

Bioactive Ingredients Market Segments

●By Product: Fiber, Vitamins, Omega 3 PUFA, Plant Extracts, Minerals, Carotenoids And Antioxidants, Probiotics, Other Products

●By Source: Plant, Animal, Microbial

● By Application: Functional Food And Beverage, Dietary Supplements, Clinical Nutrition, Personal Care, Other Applications

●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Bioactive substances, also known as functional ingredients, are molecules derived from dietary sources such as fruits, cereals, and vegetables and have a particular biological effect on the body. These substances may provide a variety of health advantages, such as immune system booster, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anti-cancer, and impacts.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Bioactive Ingredients Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Bioactive Ingredients Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

