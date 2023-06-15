Submit Release
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Holdings in Company

On 13 June 2023 Falcon (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) was informed that as of 20 September 2022 Sheffield Holdings LP held a total of 96,473,607 common shares of Falcon (“Shares”), representing 9.24% of Falcon’s issued and outstanding Shares.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.          +353 1 676 8702
Philip O'Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042
Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162
 
Cenkos Securities plc (NOMAD & Broker)  
Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee +44 131 220 9771


About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

