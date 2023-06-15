/EIN News/ -- Mablink Bioscience appoints Pejvack Motlagh, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

Lyon - France, June 15, 2023 (08h00 CEST)

Mablink Bioscience (“Mablink”), a biotechnology company dedicated to advancing cancer therapy with next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced the appointment of Dr. Pejvack Motlagh, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. He will serve on the Executive Management Team and report directly to Mablink’s Chief Executive Officer, Jean- Guillaume Lafay.

Pejvack brings to Mablink a deep medical expertise and a robust drug development experience, including over 12 years dedicated to Oncology in the industry. As Chief Medical Officer, he will be responsible for advancing Mablink’s clinical pipeline, especially its lead compound MBK-103 as it advances towards First-in-Human studies in 2024 and will lead the Company efforts in clinical development strategy, clinical operations, patient safety and medical affairs.

Prior to Mablink, Dr. Motlagh was Head of Immuno-Oncology (IO) at Boehringer Ingelheim, leading the global clinical development teams, overseeing and managing their growing IO portfolio composed of more than 20 assets of various modalities and against multiple targets, developed in diverse solid tumors. Previously, he held global positions of increasing responsibilities at leading oncology companies such as GSK, where he led the early clinical development of immunotherapeutics, or Bristol-Myers Squibb, where he supervised the medical affairs pre-launch efforts for their IO portfolio. At AstraZeneca, as Global Clinical Lead, he was instrumental in the transition of several compounds towards the late clinical development phases.

“We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Pejvack Motlagh as our Chief Medical Officer. His experience in managing oncology portfolios, especially in the immuno-oncology and large molecules’ space, will be a great asset to take Mablink’s pipeline of innovative therapies to the next level,” said Jean-Guillaume Lafay, Chief Executive Officer of Mablink. “As MBK-103 enters the last preclinical phases, Pejvack’s appointment is a very important step in making Mablink’s clinical ambitions a reality.”

“I am delighted to join Mablink, a company whose innovative and versatile ADC platform has a tremendous potential to change the cancer treatment paradigm for the many patients who aren’t well served by currently available treatment options. It is very exciting to be joining Mablink at this point in my career and I can’t wait to start working with this human-sized and highly motivated team to deliver the right clinical programs to meet Mablink’s ambitions: the prospect of turning promising drug-candidates into medicines that will transform patients’ lives” commented Pejvack Motlagh, Chief Medical Officer of Mablink.

Pejvack is a medical doctor who specialized in immunology and oncology. He holds a Medical degree from the University of Paris – Faculty of Medicine Necker Enfants-Malades and Master’s degrees in immunology and molecular biology.

About Mablink Bioscience

Mablink Bioscience is a biotechnology company developing the next generation of an emerging class of cancer drugs called antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Mablink’s patented hydrophilic drug-linker technology, PSARLinkTM, enables the design of homogeneous, plasma- stable, next generation ADCs with high DAR (drug-to-antibody ratio) while maintaining excellent pharmacological properties and tolerability.

For more information, please visit https://mablink.com

