Stephen Carter, 17-year-old autistic young man set to launch YouTube show in September

Stephen Carter, a 17-year-old autistic young man, and a straight-A student, "Ready to Read" reading books for children ages 4-10 weekly on YouTube.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Carter, a 17-year-old autistic young man, and a straight-A student, is set to launch his own YouTube show in September 2023. The show will be called "Ready to Read" and will feature Stephen reading books for children ages 4-10 on a weekly basis.

Stephen has always loved reading and has always wanted to share his love of reading with others. He believes that reading is an important skill for children to learn and that it can help them to develop their imaginations and learn new things.

Stephen was diagnosed with autism at age 3. While many people with autism have difficulty communicating, Stephen has always loved reading. When he was younger, his mom would put on the DVD, “Baby Can Read” for him to watch. Now, he wants to share his love of reading with other children.

"I'm really excited to launch my show," said Stephen. "I hope that by reading to kids, I can help them learn to love reading as much as I do."

Stephen's mom, Nicole, said she is extremely proud of her son. "When we found out Stephen was autistic, we were worried about what the future would hold for him," she said. "But he's always been such a determined and passionate young man, and I know he's going to do great things with his show."

Ready to Read with Stephen is set to launch on September 1, 2023, on www.YouTube.com/UPFAD.
