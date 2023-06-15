Anatomical Models Market to Reach USD 57.03 Billion by 2028, Growing at 1.4% CAGR | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The anatomical models market is projected to grow at a rate of 1.4 percent in terms of value, from 2018 to reach USD 57.03 Billion by 2028.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Anatomical Models Market is expected to experience a growth rate of 1.4 percent in terms of value from 2018 to 2028, reaching a total of USD 57.03 Billion. Anatomical models serve as artificial representations of body parts such as eyes, skull, brain, and nervous system, aiming to provide a clear and comprehensive understanding of complex body functions, particularly in humans. They also aid in comprehending diseases and associated ailments.

The increasing demand for anatomical models in anatomical studies to enhance learning and teaching is a significant factor driving market growth. Human anatomy models serve as excellent educational resources, particularly in academic institutions, enabling scholars to better understand the intricate and overwhelming aspects of human anatomy. These models simplify the comprehension of the intricate operations of the human body, providing scholars with a practical learning experience and vivid visualizations.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to be a key revenue-generating region, with the market projected to exhibit the highest growth rate of 1.5% CAGR. This growth is attributed to the rapid expansion of the medical sector and an increase in anatomical studies research. Notably, in January 2019, Korea University Guro Hospital (KUGH) and Kore collaborated on a program utilizing additive manufacturing techniques to 3D print models for patients with bone fractures.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The anatomical models market can be categorized based on different types of models. These categories include brain models, torso models, organ models, nervous system models, skeletal system models, hand models, eye models, tooth models, digestive system models, pregnancy models, and others. The outlook for these models is measured in terms of volume (thousand units) and revenue (USD million) for the years 2018 to 2028.

In terms of printing technology, the market can be further segmented. The printing technologies considered are 2D printing, 3D printing, stereo lithography, poly jet, multi jet fusion, fused deposition modeling, others, and 4D printing. The outlook for printing technology is also measured in terms of volume (thousand units) and revenue (USD million) for the years 2018 to 2028.

The end-users of anatomical models can be divided into various categories as well. These categories include scientific research centers, hospitals and clinics, education centers, rehabilitation centers, and others. The outlook for end-users is also measured in terms of volume (thousand units) and revenue (USD million) for the years 2018 to 2028.

Strategic development:

The anatomical models market is witnessing strategic developments to foster its growth and meet the evolving needs of various stakeholders. Key strategic developments in the market include:

1. Product Innovation: Market players are focusing on continuous product innovation to enhance the accuracy, realism, and functionality of anatomical models. This involves the incorporation of advanced materials, technology, and anatomical details to provide a more lifelike representation of human body parts. The development of anatomical models with interactive features and augmented reality capabilities is also gaining traction.

2. Collaboration and Partnerships: Companies are entering into strategic collaborations and partnerships to leverage each other's strengths and expand their market presence. Collaborations between academic institutions, medical centers, and anatomical model manufacturers are becoming more common to drive research and development efforts and improve the educational value of anatomical models.

3. Geographic Expansion: Market players are focusing on expanding their geographic reach to tap into emerging markets and capitalize on the growing demand for anatomical models. This includes establishing distribution networks, setting up manufacturing facilities, and forming strategic alliances with local partners in target regions.

4. Online Sales and Distribution: The shift towards online platforms for sales and distribution has become a significant strategic development in the anatomical models market. Manufacturers are increasingly embracing e-commerce channels to reach a wider customer base, provide personalized buying experiences, and streamline the distribution process.

Competitive Landscape:

• The anatomical models market comprises several key participants who play a significant role in shaping the industry landscape. These participants include Nasco, Laerdal Medical, Columbia Dentoform, 3B Scientific, Erler-Zimmer, Algeo, Fysiomed, Simulaids, Altay Scientific, and Frasaco.

• Nasco is a prominent player in the market, known for its wide range of anatomical models that cater to various educational and training needs. Laerdal Medical specializes in medical training solutions, including high-fidelity anatomical models that provide realistic simulation experiences. Columbia Dentoform offers dental training models and simulators, contributing to dental education and research.

• 3B Scientific is a leading provider of anatomical and healthcare simulation products, offering a comprehensive portfolio of models for medical education and training. Erler-Zimmer focuses on producing high-quality anatomical models used in medical schools, hospitals, and research facilities worldwide.

• Algeo specializes in anatomical and biological models, serving the needs of medical professionals, educators, and researchers. Fysiomed is recognized for its innovative healthcare simulation solutions, including anatomical models that aid in training and skill development.

• Simulaids offers a range of anatomical models and simulators designed for emergency medical training and disaster preparedness. Altay Scientific is known for its anatomical models and teaching aids, contributing to the field of medical education.

• Frasaco specializes in dental training models and simulators, offering realistic representations of oral anatomy for dental education and practice.

These key participants demonstrate expertise and innovation in the anatomical models market, providing a diverse range of products to meet the educational, training, and research needs of healthcare professionals across the globe.

