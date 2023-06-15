Soil Testing Equipment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Soil Testing Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 15, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “ Global Soil Testing Equipment Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s soil testing equipment market forecast, the soil testing equipment market size is predicted to reach a value of $7.15 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.3 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global soil testing equipment industry is due to the rise in the number of construction activities. North America region is expected to hold the largest soil testing equipment market share. Major soil testing equipment companies include Controls S.p.A., ELE International, Gilson Company Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc.

Soil Testing Equipment Market Segments

● By Type Of Test: Physical, Residual, Chemical

● By Site: Laboratory, On-site

● By Degree Of Automation: Manual, Semi-Automatic, Automatic

● By End-User: Construction industry, Agriculture industry

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Soil testing equipment refers to equipment and devices employed to examine soil specimens for different factors, including chemical composition, hazardousness, acidity level, saltiness, and subterranean organisms. It is widely utilized to conduct geotechnical tests that offer useful insights into the soil mechanics properties that impact the robustness and durability of pavements, embankments, and other constructions.

