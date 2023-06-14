Prime Minister receives UAE Foreign Minister

VIETNAM, June 14 -

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính hosted a reception for Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Hà Nội on June 14.

The PM spoke highly of delegation exchanges between Việt Nam and the UAE in the recent past, especially the visit to the UAE by Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân last May, which reaped significant outcomes.

The host and guest shared the view that the bilateral friendship and cooperation have made progress in various spheres like politics-diplomacy, economy, trade, investment, tourism and energy.

PM Chính suggested that on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties, the two sides further coordinate and support each other at regional and international forums, especially within the United Nations (UN), and coordinate in organising cultural and sport exchanges, including Vietnamese Culture Day in the UAE, contributing to raising mutual understanding between peoples of the two countries.

The leader stressed that with great potential for economic and trade cooperation, the two sides should complete negotiations for the Vietnam-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) as soon as possible.

He also asked the UAE to help Việt Nam in developing Halal food production and services, and build cooperation mechanisms in Halal certification in Việt Nam, helping increase the two-way trade.

The PM also emphasised that Việt Nam encourages UAE enterprises and investment funds to invest and transfer technologies in the areas of mutual concern like logistics, real estate, infrastructure and innovation.

Hailing the UAE’s position as a financial centre and its successes in economic restructuring and scientific-technological development, Chính suggested the country share its experience and assist Vietnam in building an international financial centre, connecting innovation networks, energy transition, environmental protection and natural resources management.

Việt Nam welcomes the UAE to host the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), and stands ready to cooperate with the country for the success of the event.

For his part, the UAE diplomat affirmed that high-ranking leaders of his country always consider Việt Nam an important partner in Asia-Pacific.

UAE investors and businesses highly value investment opportunities and environment in Vietnam, and want to enhance and advance cooperation with the country in trade and investment, particularly in renewable energy, he said.

The official noted that signing the CEPA is the UAE’s top priority in cooperation with Việt Nam in order to create breakthroughs in economic and investment collaboration.

Apart from trade and investment, the two countries should forge cooperation in other important fields such as renewable energy, climate change response, sustainable development, environmental protection and people-to-people exchange, he said.

Lauding contributions by Vietnamese guest workers to the UAE’s development, the minister expressed his hope that the two countries will strengthen cooperation to bring more Vietnamese skilled labourers to the UAE in the time ahead.

He pledged to closely coordinate with Việt Nam in implementing cooperation proposals effectively, especially in the areas mentioned by the PM. VNS