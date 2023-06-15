PHILIPPINES, June 15 - Press Release

June 15, 2023 Tulfo's amendment on migrant workers' access to labor protection information gets workers & employers groups nod GENEVA, SWITZERLAND -- Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo's proposed amendment to include migrant workers' right to have "access to relevant labour protection information" in the Draft Conclusions of the Committee on Labour Protection in the International Labor Organization (ILO) clinched the approval of both employers and workers groups. Tulfo's amendment, which he said is essential to achieve universal and effective labor protection for all workers and which is in line with ILO's advocacy in this 111th Conference, gets the support of Japan. Notably, Tulfo defended his amendment before representatives of different countries. He shared that said amendment is rooted from his personal experience in his program "Wanted sa Radyo" wherein the relatives of seafarers who asked for help regarding their missing relatives complained that shipowners and authorities of the country investigating the case would not share vital information to them. With Japan concurring to his proposed amendment and the workers and employers group giving it a thumbs up, it was immediately passed. Likewise, Tulfo opposed the proposed amendment by an employer's group to remove limits on employee's working hours during said hearing. Tulfo, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers and Vice Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Labor, did not accept said group's move to soften the policy on working hours and overtime by merely regulating it instead of providing clear limits and standards. In expressing his opposition, Tulfo cited the plight of overworked security guards in the Philippines who are often forced to be on duty for up to 20 hours straight without day off. As a result of this, Tulfo explained that a security guard does not have a healthy work-life balance. Being pressured into accepting excessively lengthy working hours forces them to compromise their time for family and time for their own personal care. Additionally, Tulfo said that they are already facing health and safety issues which are affecting the quality of their work. That's why Tulfo maintained that there should be limitations in the working hours of employees working locally and abroad. Notably, the leader of the labor group agreed to Tulfo's points, which prompted the employer's group to withraw and not push through with their amendment. Pagamyenda ni Tulfo para bigyang access ang migrant workers sa labour protection info, aprubado ng grupo ng employers & workers sa Switzerland GENEVA, SWITZERLAND -- Sa Draft Conclusions ng Committee on Labour Protection ng International Labor Organization (ILO) patungkol sa Migrant Workers, nag-propose si Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo ng amendment para maisama ang kanilang karapatan na magkaroon ng "access to relevant labour protection information." Mahalaga ito para makamtan ang sapat, pangkalahatan, at epektibong labour protection para sa lahat ng manggagawa, na siyang itinataguyod na adbokasiya ng ILO sa 111th Conference na ito. Dinepensahan ni Sen. Tulfo sa harap ng mga kinatawan ng iba't ibang bansa ang kanyang isinusulong na amendment. Ang amendment na ito ay nag-ugat sa mga naging personal na karanasan ni Sen. Idol sa kanyang programang "Wanted sa Radyo" kung saan ang mga kamag-anak ng seafarers na humihingi ng tulong hinggil sa mga nawawala nilang kamag-anak na naglahong parang bula sa barko ay pinagkakaitan ng impormasyon ng mga kinauukulan. Ang mga shipowners, maging ang mga awtoridad ng mga bansang nag-iimbestiga sa kaso, ay ayaw magbahagi ng mga impormasyon sa pamilya ng nawawalang seafarer. Matapos marinig ng Japan ang amendment na sinusulong ni Sen. Tulfo, agad naman nila itong sinegundahan at sinang-ayunan din naman ito ng parehong employer's at worker's group. Dahil dito, matiwasay na naitawid ang nasabing amendment. Kinontra naman ni Tulfo ang isang amendment na tinangkang isingit ng employer's group sa hearing ng Committee on Labor Protection. Sa nasabing amendment, nais ng employer's group na alisin ang limit sa working hours ng manggagawa at sa halip ay gusto nilang i-regulate na lamang ito. Sa kanyang pagtutol, ginamit ni Tulfo bilang ehemplo ang ilan sa mga overworked na security guards sa Pilipinas na kadalasan ay pinag-duduty ng hanggang 20 oras diretso sa isang buwan nang walang overtime. Aniya, nang dahil dito, hindi na nagiging normal ang buhay ng sekyu dahil labis na naaapektuhan ang kanyang balanseng pamumuhay -- wala na siyang oras para sa kanyang pamilya at sa kanyang sarili. Bukod pa rito, sinabi ni Tulfo na nagkakaroon din ng health and safety issues dahil apektado na rin ang kalidad ng kanyang trabaho. Kaya nanindigan si Sen. Tulfo, na Vice Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Labor, na kailangan talagang magkaroon ng limitasyon sa working hours ng lahat ng manggagawa sa buong mundo para na rin sa kanilang kapakanan. Agad naman siyang sinang-ayunan ng lider ng labor group. At dahil dito, tuluyan nang inatras ng employer's group ang kanilang amendment.