State leader welcomes President of Côte d’Ivoire's National Assembly

VIETNAM, June 15 - HÀ NỘI – President Võ Văn Thưởng on June 14 received President of Côte d’Ivoire’s National Assembly Adama Bictogo, who is on an official visit to Việt Nam from June 13-16.

President Thưởng told his guest that Việt Nam attaches importance to promoting its friendship and cooperation with African friends, of which Côte d’Ivoire is identified as one of its important partners.

Highlighting positive progress in the bilateral relations, particularly in politics-diplomacy and economy, the State leader held that there remains large room for the two nations to further develop their cooperative ties.

He recommended the two sides to increase delegation exchanges and high-level meetings; further closely coordinate and actively support each other at multilateral forums; and prioritise the promotion of economic cooperation to make it commensurate with their sound political ties and significant potential.

The growing ties of the two parliaments have created favourable conditions for economic collaboration, President Thưởng said, lauding the outcomes of Bictogo’s talks with Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ and meetings with other leaders.

For his part, Bictogo said Việt Nam and Côte d’Ivoire, which share similarities in economic development, should work more closely together and create a safe, favourable and trustworthy business climate given difficulties and challenges brought about by global issues.

Côte d’Ivoire welcomes Vietnamese firms to study its market for cooperation and investment opportunities, particularly in processing technology and exports, the top legislator affirmed.

Both host and guest expressed their belief that the signing and implementation of a memorandum of understanding between the two parliaments will help deepen the two nations’ friendship and multifaceted collaboration in the time to come.

They agreed to further beef up bilateral trade ties in a sustainable and balanced manner, and create conditions for the two sides’ expansion of exports to each other's market as well as to those in ASEAN and Africa.

The two leaders also affirmed that priority should be given to promoting and expanding cooperation in the fields of agriculture and investment. VNS