PHILIPPINES, June 15 - Press Release

June 15, 2023 Villar calls support for the PH food and beverage industry Sen. Cynthia Villar exhorted everyone to work together and support the country's Food and Beverage Industry. During the Opening Ceremony of the 17th Manila Food and Beverage Expo 2023 held at the World Trade Center in Pasay City, she also urged backing to the agricultural sector to further promote our local produce. At present, she said the food and beverage industry has become highly diversified, covering a wide spectrum of manufacturing practices. This includes small-scale, traditional, family-run operations that are highly labor-intensive to large-scale, capital-intensive enterprises employing advanced mechanized industrial processes. "Numerous food industries rely on local agriculture, produce, or fishing, while others rely on imports to meet their production needs," related the chairperson of the Senate agriculture and food committee. The food system, she said, operates as a complex network interconnecting farmers with various industries. "This network covers not only the farmers themselves but also extends to include manufacturers of farm equipment and chemicals, as well as firms that provide services to agribusinesses, such as logistics and financial services," also said Villar. She noted that the food system incorporates the food marketing industries responsible for bridging the gap between farms and consumers. These industries consist of food and fiber processors, wholesalers, retailers, and foodservice establishments. According to the veteran lawmaker, the Covid-19 pandemic has reminded us of the significance of supporting the agricultural sector, as our local farmers play a vital role to ensure food security during times of crisis. "Since the reopening of the economy in 2022, the Food and Beverage industry has been gradually recovering. In fact, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) reported that business registrations hit a 10-year-high in 2022, with restaurants and mobile food services activities coming in as the second-highest number of new business registrations last year," related the senator. As the industry is one of the pillars of the economy, she said a lot of sectors are coming out to support business owners engaged in food service. She guaranteed the government has always been supportive of the food and beverage industry, as well as the agricultural sector. However, despite this backing, our farmers remain to be the poorest in our society. "That is why I made it my goal to uplift the lives of the farmers, address the needs of our agricultural sector and promote food security in every legislation I write," related the senator. Villar, nanawagan ng suporta sa PH food at beverage industry Hinimok ni Sen. Cynthia Villar na magtulungan at suportahan ang Food at Beverage Industry ng bansa. Sa Opening Ceremony ng 17th Manila Food and Beverage Expo 2023 sa World Trade Center, Pasay City, nanawagan din siya na suportahan ang agricultural sector upang higit na isulong ang ating mga lokal na produkto Sa ngayon, naging highly diversified ang ating food at beverage industry na saklaw na ang manufacturing practices. Kanilang dito ang small-scale, traditional, family-run operations na highly labor-intensive hanggang large-scale, capital-intensive enterprises na gumagamit ng advanced mechanized industrial processes. "Numerous food industries rely on local agriculture, produce, or fishing, while others rely on imports to meet their production needs," pahayag ng chairperson ng Senate agriculture and food committee. Nag-operate bilang complex network na konektado sa mga magsasaka na may iba't ibang industriya ang ating food system. "This network covers not only the farmers themselves but also extends to include manufacturers of farm equipment and chemicals, as well as firms that provide services to agribusinesses, such as logistics and financial services," sabi pa ni Villar. "The food system incorporates the food marketing industries responsible for bridging the gap between farms and consumers," dagdag pa niya. Kabilang sa mga industriyang ito ang food at fiber processors, wholesalers, retailers, at foodservice establishments. Ayon sa mambabatas, tinagubilinan tayo ng Covid-19 pandemic na mahalaga ang suporta sa agricultural sector dahil sa importateng papel ng magsasaka sa panahon ng krisis. "Since the reopening of the economy in 2022, the Food and Beverage industry has been gradually recovering. In fact, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) reported that business registrations hit a 10-year-high in 2022, with restaurants and mobile food services activities coming in as the second-highest number of new business registrations last year," sabi pa ng senador. "As the industry is one of the pillars of the economy, a lot of sectors are coming out to support business owners engaged in food service." Tiniyak niya na laging nakasuporta ang pamahalaan sa food at beverage industry pati na rin ang agricultural sector. Sa Kabila nito, nsnanatili ang mga magsasaka sa pinakamahirap ns sektor. "That is why I made it my goal to uplift the lives of the farmers, address the needs of our agricultural sector and promote food security in every legislation I write," ani senador.