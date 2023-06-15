Silicone Structural Glazing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Silicone Structural Glazing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 15, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “ Global Silicone Structural Glazing Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s silicone structural glazing market forecast, the silicone structural glazing market size is predicted to reach a value of $53.61 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.9 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global silicone structural glazing industry is due to the growing demand for the building and construction industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest silicone structural glazing market share. Major silicone structural glazing companies include 3M Co., Guardian Glass LLC., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd, PPG Industries Inc., SCHOTT AG, Sika AG, The Dow Chemical Company.

Silicone Structural Glazing Market Segments

● By Type: Four-Sided Structural, Two-Sided Structural, Total Vision Systems, Other Types

● By Material: Glass, Metal, Other Materials

● By End-User: Commercial, Public, Residential

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Structural silicone glazing (SSG) refers to a type of curtain walling system that uses silicone sealants to connect ceramics, glass, metallic material, or plastic panels to the supporting frame components via an exterior adhesive junction. The use of structural silicone glazing techniques improves sound and heat retention. It often serves as a contemporary alternative to curtain walling, enabling effortless designs with a frameless appearance.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Silicone Structural Glazing Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Silicone Structural Glazing Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

