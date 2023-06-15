Mammography Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Mammography Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Mammography Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s mammography market forecast, the mammography market size is predicted to reach a value of $3.43 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.8 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global mammography industry is due to the increase in the incidence of breast cancer. North America region is expected to hold the largest mammography market share. Major mammography companies include Hologic Inc., Fujifilm Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, GE HealthCare

Mammography Market Segments

● By Product: Film Screen Systems, Digital Systems, Analog Systems, Biopsy Systems, 3D Systems, Other Products

● By Modality: Portable Mammography Systems, Non-Portable Mammography Systems

● By Technology: Breast Tomosynthesis, CAD Mammography, Digital Mammography

● By Application: Diagnostic Screening, Advance Imaging, Clinical Review

● By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnosis Centers, Other End-Users

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Mammography is a diagnostic X-ray imaging technique used to check breast tissue for the early diagnosis of malignancies, breast cancer and other breast illnesses. It functions as a screening and diagnostic tool.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Mammography Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Mammography Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

