Global Label Color Printing Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Label Color Printing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers label color printing market analysis and every facet of the label color printing market research. As per TBRC’s label color printing market forecast, the label color printing market size is predicted to reach a value of $3.77 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.3% through the forecast period.
The rise in product customization is expected to propel the label color printing market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest label color printing market share. Major players in the market include Afinia Label, Epson Corporation, VIPColor Technologies Pte Ltd., Primera Technology, Canon Inc., Addmaster Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, HP Development Company L P, Toshiba TEC Corporation, Zebra Technology Corp.
Global Label Color Printing Market Segments
1) By Type: Laser Printers, Inkjet Printers, Other Types
2) By Technique: Flexographic Label Printing, Gravure Label Printing, Screen Printing, Digital Label Printing
3) By Application: Food Labels, Beverages Labels, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical Labels, Retail Products
4) By End User Industry: Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Retail, Packaging, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Other End User Industries
This type of color printing refers to the process of printing labels with a full range of colors, usually using a color printer or a printing press for various purposes such as branding, product packaging, identification, and more.
