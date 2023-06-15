Free Counselling Expands to Children and Youth in Regina and Saskatoon

CANADA, June 15 - Released on June 14, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan is providing $1.7 million in new annual funding to Family Services Saskatchewan (FSSK) to expand its free, rapid access counselling services to children, youth and their caregivers across the province. Regina and Saskatoon are the first communities to launch these services.

Young people can access support for mental health challenges ranging from stress and depression to family conflict, addictions and domestic violence.

"This is an important expansion of rapid counseling services to children, youth and their caregivers throughout the province," Mental Health and Addictions Minister Everett Hindley said. "Connecting young people to accessible counselling services tailored to their needs is vital for improving their well-being and the health of our communities."

Children and youth will be connected to any ongoing supports they may need.

"We are thrilled about this exciting expansion of our Child and Youth Rapid Access Counselling program," Executive Director of Family Service Saskatoon and Chair of Family Service Saskatchewan Janine Baumann said. "This significant step forward allows us to better serve the needs of children, youth and their caregivers, providing timely and accessible mental health support. We are grateful for the support from our partners and look forward to making a positive impact on the well-being of families in our community."

This year, the province is providing FSSK with a total of more than $3.2 million to provide free rapid access counseling services to children and youth in at least 13 communities across the province and to adults in Assiniboia, Biggar, Craik, Cudworth, Estevan, Gravelbourg, Humboldt, Kamsack, Kelvington, Kindersley, Leader, Martensville, Moose Jaw, North Battleford, Prince Albert, Regina, Rosetown, Saskatoon, Swift Current, Unity, Wadena, Weyburn, Wynyard and Yorkton.

Please visit www.counsellingconnectsask.ca to find services near you, or book a virtual session through the website.

Expanded services for children and youth in additional communities will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Ministry of Health is investing a record-high total of $518 million for mental health and addictions services in 2023-24.

-30-

