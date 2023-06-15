Infection Control Market Size Expected To Reach $15 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company’s Infection Control Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Infection Control Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the infection control market research. As per TBRC’s infection control market forecast, the infection control market size is predicted to reach a value of $15.01 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.46% through the forecast period.
The increasing incidence of hospital-acquired infections is expected to propel the growth of the market. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major infection control market leaders include Belimed AG, 3M Company, Ecolab Inc., Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc., Getinge AB, Matachana Group., Miele Group. (Steelco), MMM Group, Sotera Health Inc., Steris plc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., Pal International, Metrex Research LLC.
Infection Control Market Segments
1) By Type: Disinfectors, Sterilization, Equipment, Consumables And Accessories, Services
2) By Distribution Channel: Direct Tender, Retail Sales, Third Party Distributors
3) By Application: Surgical Instruments, Endoscopes, Ultrasound Probes, Other Applications
4) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Medical Device Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Life Science Industry, Food Industry, Other End Users
This type of control refers to the practice of preventing or halting the spread of illnesses in healthcare settings and other environments where the risk of infection is high. It provides a high level of protection for patients, medical personnel, and others in healthcare settings and prevents the one-to-one transmission of communicable diseases.
