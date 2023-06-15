/EIN News/ -- Results of the Annual General Shareholder Meeting as of June 13, 2023

Paris, France, June 15, 2023 – 07:00 CET – The Annual General Shareholder Meeting of Pixium Vision SA (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641 - Mnemo: ALPIX), a bioelectronics company that develops innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independent lives, met in Paris on June 13, 2023, and adopted all the resolutions put to the vote. These included the approval of the consolidated and the parent company financial statements, the renewal of the appointments of Mr. Bernard Gilly and Mr. Lloyd Diamond, the renewal of the share buyback program, the granting of a delegation to issue share subscription warrants (BSA), amendments to the bylaws, and the continuation of business following the recognition of the loss of half of shareholders' equity. The detailed results of the vote are available on the Company's website (www.pixium-vision.com).

The Board of Directors meeting held after this Combined General Meeting reappointed Mr. Bernard Gilly as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Lloyd Diamond's term of office as Chief Executive Officer was renewed by decision of the Board of Directors on February 16, 2023.

Pixium Vision's Board of Directors remains composed of the following members:

Mr. Bernard Gilly, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Mr. Lloyd Diamond, Chief Executive Officer and Director

BPIfrance Participations, represented by Ms. Olivia Le Proux de la Rivière, Director

Sofinnova Partners, represented by Mr. Gérard Hascoët, Director

Ms. Marie-Hélène Meynadier, independent Director

Ms. Anja Krammer, independent Director

Mr Joseph August Moretti, independent Director





About Pixium Vision

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision’s bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The Company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as “Entreprise Innovante” by Bpifrance.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors (“Facteurs de Risques”) section of the Company’s 2022 Half-Year Financial Report and other documents the Company files with the AMF, which is available on the AMF website (www.amf- france.org) or on the Company’s website.

