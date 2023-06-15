Paper Bag Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Paper Bag Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Paper Bag Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the paper bag market research. As per TBRC’s paper bag market forecast, the paper bag market size is predicted to reach a value of $7.25 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.43% through the forecast period.

The increasing online food delivery services are expected to propel the paper bag market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest paper bag market share. Major players in the market include Burgass Carrier Bags, CEE Schisler Packaging Solutions, Gilchrist Bag Manufacturing LLC, International Paper, Mondi plc, Novolex Holdings LLC, Novplasta Cz S.r.o., Paperera de Girona SA, Papier-Mettler KG, Ronpak Inc, Smurfit Kappa Group, Westrock Co Company, Oji Holdings Corporation.

Paper Bag Market Segments

1) By Type: Flat Bottom Bags, Pinched Bottom Bags, Sewn Open Mouth Bags, Pasted Valve Bags, Other Types

2) By Material Type: Brown Kraft, White Kraft

3) By Usage: Single Use, Reusable

4) By Distribution Channel: Convenience Stores, Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

5) By End-User: Food And Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Retail, Construction, Chemicals, Other End-Users

These types of bags are bags made of paper that are used for carrying or delivering groceries or other items. They are commonly used as an eco-friendly alternative to plastic bags as they are biodegradable, recyclable, and made from renewable resources.

