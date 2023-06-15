Global Oriented Strand Board Market Is Projected To Grow At A 14% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s Oriented Strand Board Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Oriented Strand Board Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers oriented strand board market analysis and every facet of the oriented strand board market research. As per TBRC’s oriented strand board market forecast, the oriented strand board market size is predicted to reach a value of $40.54 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 14.07% through the forecast period.
The rise in the construction of green buildings is expected to propel the oriented strand board market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include EGGER Holzwerkstoffe Brilon GmbH & Co. KG., Kronospan Ltd., Louisiana Pacific Corporation, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., Swiss Krono Group, Sonae Industria SGPS SA, Norbord Inc., Tolko Industries Ltd., Weyerhaeuser Company.
Oriented Strand Board Market Segments
1) By Grade: Oriented Strand Board/1, Oriented Strand Board/2, Oriented Strand Board/3, Oriented Strand Board/4
2) By Application: Construction, Furniture, Flooring, Packaging, Other Applications
3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline
4) By End User: Residential, Non-Residential
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10066&type=smp
This type of strand board (OSB) is an engineered wood panel made from small strands or flakes of wood that are arranged in layers and bonded together with resin or adhesive under high pressure and heat.
Read More On The Oriented Strand Board Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oriented-strand-board-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Oriented Strand Board Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company?
Information Technology Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/information-technology-global-market-report
Learning Management System Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/learning-management-system-global-market-report
Interactive Display Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/interactive-display-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC