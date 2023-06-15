Global Oriented Strand Board Market Is Projected To Grow At A 14% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Oriented Strand Board Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Oriented Strand Board Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers oriented strand board market analysis and every facet of the oriented strand board market research. As per TBRC’s oriented strand board market forecast, the oriented strand board market size is predicted to reach a value of $40.54 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 14.07% through the forecast period.

The rise in the construction of green buildings is expected to propel the oriented strand board market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include EGGER Holzwerkstoffe Brilon GmbH & Co. KG., Kronospan Ltd., Louisiana Pacific Corporation, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., Swiss Krono Group, Sonae Industria SGPS SA, Norbord Inc., Tolko Industries Ltd., Weyerhaeuser Company.

Oriented Strand Board Market Segments

1) By Grade: Oriented Strand Board/1, Oriented Strand Board/2, Oriented Strand Board/3, Oriented Strand Board/4

2) By Application: Construction, Furniture, Flooring, Packaging, Other Applications

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

4) By End User: Residential, Non-Residential

This type of strand board (OSB) is an engineered wood panel made from small strands or flakes of wood that are arranged in layers and bonded together with resin or adhesive under high pressure and heat.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Oriented Strand Board Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

