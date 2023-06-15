Oatmeal Market to See Revolutionary Growth: General Mills, Kellogg's, Nestle
Oatmeal Market Review: All Eyes on 2023 Outlook
Oatmeal Market will witness a 5.2% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Oatmeal market to witness a CAGR of 5.2% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Oatmeal Market Breakdown by Application (Health Care Food, Functional Food, Fast Food, Others) by Type (Oat Groats, Steel Cut Oats, Scottish Oats, Regular Rolled Oats, Quick Rolled Oats, Instant Oats, Others) by Sales Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers, Convenience Stores, Specialty Retailers, Online Retailers) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Oatmeal market size is estimated to increase by USD 1.2 Billion at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 2.53 Billion.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Oatmeal Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Oatmeal market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are General Mills (United States), Kellogg's (United States), Nestle (Switzerland), Quaker Oats Company (PepsiCo) (United States), Weetabix Ltd. (United Kingdom), Attune Foods (United States), Avena Foods (Canada), Blue Lake Milling (Australia), Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods (United States), Dr. McDougall's Right Foods (United States).
Definition:
Oatmeal is a porridge that is prepared using various varieties of oats that are readily accessible and are made by steaming, flattening, and slicing oats in various ways. The morning item known as oatmeal is made out of oats and a liquid like water, milk, or plant-based milk.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Oatmeal Market: Oat Groats, Steel Cut Oats, Scottish Oats, Regular Rolled Oats, Quick Rolled Oats, Instant Oats, Others
Key Applications/end-users of Oatmeal Market: Health Care Food, Functional Food, Fast Food, Others
Market Trends:
There has been a tremendous reassessment of what people eat and how it impacts the environment as health and well-being have taken front stage. Veganism and plant-based diets have developed from fad diets to become widely accepted lifestyles.
The food business is increasingly offering new innovations and possibilities in the sector for consumers who choose healthy, plant-based food items as more people opt for plant-based meals specifically Oatmeal.
Market Drivers:
The ready-to-eat breakfast is high in demand so is the demand for oatmeal has been surging.
The expanding demand for oat-containing foods like breakfast cereals and snack bars and the positive consumer perception of oats as being healthy are driving the growth of the oat trade.
Market Opportunities:
Expansion of product offerings into emerging markets
Development of innovative oatmeal-based products to meet changing consumer preferences
Strategic partnerships and collaborations with retailers and distributors to increase market share
Market Restraints:
Market Challenges:
List of players profiled in this report: General Mills (United States), Kellogg's (United States), Nestle (Switzerland), Quaker Oats Company (PepsiCo) (United States), Weetabix Ltd. (United Kingdom), Attune Foods (United States), Avena Foods (Canada), Blue Lake Milling (Australia), Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods (United States), Dr. McDougall's Right Foods (United States).
