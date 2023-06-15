Global Neural Network Software Market Is Projected To Grow At A 25% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Neural Network Software Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers neural network software market analysis and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s neural network software market forecast, the neural network software market size is predicted to reach a value of $65.27 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 25.34% through the forecast period.
The rising demand for digitalization is expected to propel the neural network software market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major neural network software market leaders include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Alyuda Research LLC, Neural Technologies Limited, Starmind, Ward Systems Group Inc., Afiniti.
Neural Network Software Market Segments
1) By Type: Data Mining And Archiving, Analytical Software, Optimization Software, Visualization Software, Other Types
2) By Component: Artificial Neural Network, Deep Neural Network, Services, Platform, Other Components
3) By End User: BFSI, Healthcare, Telecom And IT, Transportation, Other End Users
This type of network software refers to a technique in artificial intelligence that instructs computers to analyze data in a manner patterned after the human brain. This type of network software allows users to design, train, and test neural networks for a variety of applications, such as pattern recognition, prediction, and decision-making.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Neural Network Software Market Growth
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
