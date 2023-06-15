Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,477 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,234 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks - Domestic Assault, Arrent on Warrant (x4)

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B1003852

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Groh                         

STATION: Westminster              

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 06/14/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Magic View Motel, Londonderry

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault / Arrest on multiple Warrants

 

ACCUSED: Torin M. Ruggeri                                            

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic violence incident that occurred at the Magic View Motel in Londonderry (Windham County), Vermont. Thirty-year-old Torin M. Ruggeri fled the scene on foot and was located in the Londonderry Plaza where he was subsequently arrested for Domestic Assault and active in-state Warrants. Ruggeri was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing and issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on 06/15/2023 at 12:30 PM.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/15/2023 at 12:30 PM          

COURT: Y

LODGED - LOCATION: Yes – Sothern State Correctional Facility  

BAIL: $500.00

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Brandon Groh

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks - Domestic Assault, Arrent on Warrant (x4)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more