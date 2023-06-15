Westminster Barracks - Domestic Assault, Arrent on Warrant (x4)
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1003852
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Groh
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 06/14/2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: Magic View Motel, Londonderry
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault / Arrest on multiple Warrants
ACCUSED: Torin M. Ruggeri
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic violence incident that occurred at the Magic View Motel in Londonderry (Windham County), Vermont. Thirty-year-old Torin M. Ruggeri fled the scene on foot and was located in the Londonderry Plaza where he was subsequently arrested for Domestic Assault and active in-state Warrants. Ruggeri was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing and issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on 06/15/2023 at 12:30 PM.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/15/2023 at 12:30 PM
COURT: Y
LODGED - LOCATION: Yes – Sothern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $500.00
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Brandon Groh
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, VT 05346
(802) 722-4600