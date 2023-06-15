Westminster Barracks - Domestic Assault, Arrent on Warrant (x4)

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B1003852

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Groh

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 06/14/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Magic View Motel, Londonderry

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault / Arrest on multiple Warrants

ACCUSED: Torin M. Ruggeri

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic violence incident that occurred at the Magic View Motel in Londonderry (Windham County), Vermont. Thirty-year-old Torin M. Ruggeri fled the scene on foot and was located in the Londonderry Plaza where he was subsequently arrested for Domestic Assault and active in-state Warrants. Ruggeri was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing and issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on 06/15/2023 at 12:30 PM.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/15/2023 at 12:30 PM

COURT: Y

LODGED - LOCATION: Yes – Sothern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $500.00

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Brandon Groh

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600