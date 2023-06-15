Hiland Dairy Introduces New Shake and Squeeze Sour Cream
The all-natural sour cream comes with a redesigned flip-top cap and a rigid bottle that fits in the refrigerator door.SPRINGFIELD, , MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hiland Dairy has launched a new and improved squeezable package for its all-natural sour cream. Fresh milk and cream are the main ingredients. The new package has a space-saving design with a flip-top cap that keeps the bottle upright. It is also the perfect size to fit in refrigerator doors. By minimizing the amount of air exposure, the design helps to maintain the product's freshness.
Hiland's fresh and natural sour cream can be squeezed directly from the package without utensils. This makes it a convenient and easy-to-use option for topping potatoes, tacos, and other dishes that call for sour cream. In addition, Hiland’s Squeezable Sour Cream bottle is more practical than the previous flexible pouches, which tended to tip over on store shelves or refrigerators.
Hiland’s senior vice president, Shawn Pinon, stated that they considered feedback from retailers and consumers when developing their new sour cream and packaging. Their goal was to create a durable design that ensures the sour cream stays upright, is convenient, and tastes great with its main ingredients of fresh milk and cream.
The Hiland Squeezable Sour Cream bottle is recyclable and will begin appearing on store shelves mid-to-late June. Consumers will find it at their favorite store alongside Hiland’s other sour cream tubs. More information on Hiland’s award-winning sour cream line can be found here.
About Hiland Dairy Foods Company
Hiland Dairy, based in Springfield, Missouri, is a leading farmer-owned dairy food company. Their widely loved products include milk, dips, cottage cheese, flavored milk, sour cream, ice cream, butter, cheese, and eggnog. In addition, Hiland Dairy has expanded beyond dairy and produces and distributes various other beverages, such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices.
A farmer-owned company, Hiland has over 4,000 employees throughout Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Hiland's farmer-owners are just miles from the Hiland processing plants, where our milk goes from the farm to the shelves within 48 hours. Hiland strongly believes in the community and is committed to our environment. Using eco-friendly processes, Hiland continues to provide wholesome dairy to a healthy world. Learn more at http://www.hilanddairy.com/company/media-center.
Kathy Broniecki
Hiland Dairy
KathyB@envoyinc.com