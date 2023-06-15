Luxury Penthouse set to Smash Property Records in Brisbane Australia’s Future Olympic and Fastest Growing City
AUD$30m - International buyers drawn to sub-tropical city Brisbane as a luxury penthouse delivers a world-class offering a level above Brisbane’s best.
The ‘Emporium Residences’ penthouse represents the pinnacle in grandeur with the best in design, finishes and service, elevating it to a level above Brisbane’s best”BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Creating history, one of Australia’s most irreplaceable penthouses, the ‘Emporium Residences’ penthouse is attracting international buyer attention with its foremost luxury living and design as demand for high-end apartments in Australia booms.
— YPM Group Director Bryce O'Connor
The luxury property market in Brisbane (population 2.5million) is enjoying consistent growth above other Australian capital cities (14th position globally*) as the sub-tropical city enjoys billions of dollars of investment and infrastructure spending.
The recent opening of a second airport runway and cruise ship terminal are a prelude to new bus and rail networks and the massive A$3.6billion integrated resort Queen’s Wharf Brisbane opening later this year, as Brisbane prepares to host the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Set in Brisbane’s sought-after and tightly held South Bank precinct, the exquisitely appointed full service 891sqm penthouse has panoramic views across the restaurant and parklands precinct, the Brisbane River and aligning city skyline including the new Queen’s Wharf precinct, and out to the bay and hinterland.
YPM Group director Bryce O’Connor says this never listed penthouse must be seen to be believed as it sets benchmarks for opulence as Brisbane’s luxury penthouses soar in popularly.
“The ‘Emporium Residences’ penthouse represents the pinnacle in grandeur with the best in design, finishes and service, elevating it to a level above Brisbane’s best,” Mr O’Connor said.
“Sitting prominently atop the state of Queensland’s leading hotel residences, this penthouse brings with it all the trimmings of a 5-star luxury hotel with unprecedented lifestyle additions that rivals those enjoyed by the upper echelon in cities like New York & Hong Kong.
“The service offering that comes with this penthouse allows its owners to be waited on at a level just not available anywhere else in Queensland and arguably in Australia.
“Services available include concierge, housekeeping, hotel amenities, breakfast to your door, use of a personal inhouse chef, in room massage, and a bed turndown service are at your beck and call 24 hours a day.
“After your concierge arrival and exclusive lift access brings you to your custom handcrafted American oak double door entrance, the customised luxury continues with your every step on the European oak herringbone floors throughout the living areas.
“The 541sqm of exquisite interior space, including four bedrooms, elegant polished timber Eveneer fitted walk-in robes, multiple living areas, three unique Italian tiled and marble baths continue the luxury running through the penthouse.
“The comforts of home are endless including a master bedroom where you can enjoy the sweeping views of Brisbane’s stunning city skyline through the floor to ceiling windows or watch your favourite show on the TV that descends from the ceiling. The accompanying ensuite has a free-standing limestone bathtub overlooking the city skyline and a walk-in-robe fit for royalty.
“Running your finger across the Italian 60mm Calacutta Borghini polished marble benchtops with complementing Italian Eveneer timber cabinetry in the jaw-dropping kitchen will make you realise that this is no ordinary penthouse.
“Stepping outside to the sophisticated outdoor living space with a 15 meter infinity edge Italian mosaic tiled rooftop pool, with city views never to be built out, it seamlessly complements the meticulously crafted and thoughtfully designed inside living space.
“The penthouse itself is uniquely constructed with a void below allowing the pool to be positioned at floor level.
“The North and East facing 82-metre frontage and outdoor space with adjoining billiard/entertainment room and bar will have you constantly entertaining guests while enjoying wines from your 5,000 + wine bottle cellar secured in the 6-car basement garage below.
“It’s hard to overstate this penthouse that has never been on market before. The building’s owners, who designed and built arguably Australia’s best and most luxurious boutique hotel, Emporium where every detail and whim is considered. It oozes luxury in the true sense of the word.”
The current apartment record sale in Brisbane sits with an off the plan penthouse at New Farm, sold in February 2023 for $16.5m, while YPM Group sold an off the plan penthouse at Toowong, in Brisbane’s inner west for $13.6m in March, setting a $35,000per sqm record for the river city.
“Brisbane produces world-class properties in a city that embraces community, an outdoor lifestyle coupled with some serious business achievements,” Mr O’Connor said.
“The inner ring of Brisbane is a sought-after commodity as couples and families realise that a backyard is not essential when the surrounding city itself provides the playground, and that is particularly true at South Bank.
“The location of this truly luxurious and unique penthouse has the city at your doorstep. Restaurants abound in the surrounding area while Brisbane’s cultural precinct including QPAC is a 5min stroll away.
“Apartments in the ‘Emporium Residences’ are sought after and rarely come on the market with owners desiring the Emporium community coupled with the respected privacy provided.
“South Bank itself has no new land available for new apartment buildings and due to the South Bank Corporation Act, the views will never be built out making this penthouse a rare treasure in a growth luxury space.
“We believe demand is increasing for luxury apartments in Brisbane. And though there is quality product on the way, it is limited, meaning exquisite unique offerings like the ‘Emporium Residences’ penthouse with attract plenty of interest from those who desire only the best.”
Emporium Penthouse sets a benchmark for Brisbane providing world-class service and luxury in Australia's sub-tropical city paradise