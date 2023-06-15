New Haven Barracks - VCOR

Submit Release
VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B5002299

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Taylor Demick                           

STATION: New Haven                      

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 06/14/23, 2017 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Leicester Whiting Road, Leicester, VT

VIOLATION: VCOR 

 

ACCUSED: Christopher Bridgmon

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 06/14/23 at approximately 2017 hours, Troopers of the Vermont State Police- New Haven Barracks responded to a reported disturbance on Leicester Whiting Road in the Town of Leicester. Investigation revealed Christopher Bridgmon (36) violated his court ordered conditions of release by entering the lands/premises of a residence on Leicester Whiting Road. 

 

Bridgmon was taken into custody without incident and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Bridgmon was release with a citation to appear before the Addison County Superior Court - Criminal Division at a later date 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/19/23, 1230 hours            

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

