New Haven Barracks - VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B5002299

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 06/14/23, 2017 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Leicester Whiting Road, Leicester, VT

VIOLATION: VCOR

ACCUSED: Christopher Bridgmon

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/14/23 at approximately 2017 hours, Troopers of the Vermont State Police- New Haven Barracks responded to a reported disturbance on Leicester Whiting Road in the Town of Leicester. Investigation revealed Christopher Bridgmon (36) violated his court ordered conditions of release by entering the lands/premises of a residence on Leicester Whiting Road.

Bridgmon was taken into custody without incident and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Bridgmon was release with a citation to appear before the Addison County Superior Court - Criminal Division at a later date

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/19/23, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.