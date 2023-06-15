New Haven Barracks - VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B5002299
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Taylor Demick
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 06/14/23, 2017 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Leicester Whiting Road, Leicester, VT
VIOLATION: VCOR
ACCUSED: Christopher Bridgmon
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/14/23 at approximately 2017 hours, Troopers of the Vermont State Police- New Haven Barracks responded to a reported disturbance on Leicester Whiting Road in the Town of Leicester. Investigation revealed Christopher Bridgmon (36) violated his court ordered conditions of release by entering the lands/premises of a residence on Leicester Whiting Road.
Bridgmon was taken into custody without incident and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Bridgmon was release with a citation to appear before the Addison County Superior Court - Criminal Division at a later date
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/19/23, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.