New Book "Public Administration for Planners” to Help Planners, Students, and Educators Navigate Government Systems
EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Kehs has spent an entire career in planning and economic development for both the public and private sectors; He has released a new book titled "Public Administration for Planners" that aims to provide planners, students, and educators with a comprehensive understanding of how government systems work, and how to navigate them effectively to achieve their goals.
"Public Administration for Planners" is an essential guide for those who want to make a difference in their communities. The book covers budgeting, program evaluation, intergovernmental relations, urban planning, and ethics, which are critical for planners to understand to operate effectively within government systems. With its practical approach and real-world examples, the book is a valuable resource for planners at all levels of government. "Having worked in public administration for many years, I understand the complexities of government systems and how they can be overwhelming for some," said Kehs. "My goal with this book is to provide the knowledge and tools needed to navigate these systems.”
Because public administration is fundamentally about relationships with people and communities, the book provides lessons that can easily apply to one’s personal life and experiences. It is a timely narrative on public administration today that will be valuable reading for planners and planning students looking to better understand public administration and policy.
Kehs is available for podcast appearances to discuss his book and share his expertise. He has over 45 years of experience in planning and economic development, including serving in multiple capacities, including as a Planning & Economic Development Director at the county level, and as a consultant for government agencies and non-profit organizations.
"Public Administration for Planners," published by Routledge, part of the Taylor & Francis Group, is now available on Routledge.com and Amazon in paperback and eBook formats. Bulk pricing and discounts are available for educational institutions. For more information about the book, visit https://www.amazon.com/Public-Administration-Planners-Stephen-Kehs/dp/1032261935 .
