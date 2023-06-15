ADKT Grand Opening Preview Weekend Celebrations

Ambiance at ADKT Udon cut red tuna with amino sa chi sauce, tosazu seasoning ADKT

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It was a weekend of celebrations as ADKT opened its doors to welcome a select guest list of influencers, press, friends, and family for three nights of private events to launch the upcoming opening of the hot new Parisian Art Deco speakeasy, nestled in the heart of West Hollywood.

Entering through the luscious red hued entrance, a vintage haute couture sewing machine was the first thing to greet the select V.I.P.’s as a knowing

wink to Chef Mickael Do Van’s menu and its elegant weaving together of the flavors of Paris and Asia.

Launching the festivities on Thursday, the guests were served French Champagne and hors d’oeuvres, descending into a raucous late night of signature cocktails designed by Bar Director Nathan Oliver, with live electric jazz performed on the main stage by Sophia and the Gentlemen, crooning

out the classics.

On Friday, it was a sit down dinner, where the patrons enjoyed a full menu, delighting in courses of oysters, beef tartare with truffle and sea urchin, sea bream crudo with mango and passion fruit, artichokes à la barigoule, Chateaubriand, and Do Van’s inventive take on lobster ravioli, all of which were perfectly paired with a selection of fine French wines by Sommelier Jake Ferree. After dinner, everyone enjoyed cocktails and danced the night away to an eclectic set by Dj’s Bettie Blue and Dan Mancini.

Concluding this joyous weekend on Saturday, guests nestled into the cozy, glamorous velvet booths to savor small yet meticulously presented expressions of Chef Do Van’s menu. The culinary experience was further enhanced by a beautiful wine tasting, followed by three unique versions of classic cocktails at the bar, all while international DJ Mike Gushansky filled the air with an incredible disco house set.