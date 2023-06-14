Notice of Past Resident Death on January 25, 2023

The D.C. Department of Corrections (DOC) is committed to providing a safe and secure environment for men and women in our custody and care. On January 24, 2023, at approximately 10:24 p.m., DOC intake personnel observed resident Stephen Bragg (DOB 6/19/77), suddenly collapse, experiencing a medical emergency in the DC Jail Complex Inmate Reception Center. DOC staff and medical personnel rendered immediate life-saving measures with Fire and Emergency Medical Services (FEMS) continuing treatment upon their arrival at 10:47 p.m.

Inmate Bragg was then transported by FEMS to George Washington University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at approximately 12:01 am on January 25, 2023. Mr. Bragg’s next of kin was notified by DOC at that time. The incident was investigated and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy which concluded Mr. Braggs’ death was from natural causes.

