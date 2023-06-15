Fujifilm Introduces INSTAX SQUARE SQ40 Instant Camera

Company Also Unveils New INSTAX SQUARE “Sunset” Instant Film and a New Color Variation for the Popular INSTAX MINI EVO Hybrid Instant Camera

/EIN News/ -- VALHALLA, N.Y., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Imaging Division, announced today the launch of its new INSTAX SQUARE SQ40™ instant camera (SQ40), a new addition to the INSTAX SQUARE lineup of instant cameras. Fujifilm has also introduced a new INSTAX SQUARE instant film variety, “Sunset”, featuring a variety of film borders with soft color gradients designed to be reminiscent of a serene, peaceful sunset.

“Consumers love our INSTAX MINI 40 instant camera, so expanding the line to also include a SQUARE format option just made sense,” said Bing Liem, division president, Imaging Division, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “Not only can INSTAX fans now have another instant camera with a classic look, but they can also now enjoy the SQ40’s large, square image area.”

Key SQ40 features include:

Automatic Exposure function

The SQ40’s Automatic Exposure function automatically senses the level of ambient light when the shutter button is pressed, optimizing the shutter speed and flash output according to the scene. It allows even novice INSTAX instant camera users to take photos that are automatically adjusted regardless of interior or exterior conditions, producing high-quality photos on-the-spot.



Selfie Mode for quicker and easier selfies

Users can activate the Selfie Mode, perfect for taking selfies and close-up shots, by simply twisting the lens after powering the SQ40 on. Using this mode to take amazing selfies and close-ups is incredibly easy and convenient.

New Film Variety Introduced:

Also accompanying the launch of SQ40 is Fujifilm’s launch of the new INSTAX SQUARE “Sunset” variety of instant film. The design of this new square format instant film is inspired by the gentle gradation of the colors in the sky during a sunset. As with all INSTAX SQUARE instant film varieties, Sunset will be available in a single pack with 10 exposures.





INSTAX MINI EVO Now Available in Brown:

Fujifilm is also pleased to introduce brown as a new color option for its FUJIFILM INSTAX MINI EVO hybrid instant camera (MINI EVO) product line. Initially introduced in 2021 in a black camera body, MINI EVO’s unique hybrid format combines the excitement and satisfaction of traditional instant camera functionality with the capabilities of digital imaging technology to select, share, and store specific images. Paired with INSTAX MINI instant film, MINI EVO creates high-quality prints directly from the camera. Images can also be printed from a paired Smartphone camera roll using the INSTAX MINI EVO Smartphone App.

Pricing and Availability:

Fujifilm’s INSTAX SQUARE SQ40 instant camera will be available at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $149.95 USD ($189.99 CDN) and is expected to be available for purchase by the end of June 2023. For more product information, visit https://www.instaxus.com/instax-products/instax-SQ40

INSTAX SQUARE Sunset instant film is also expected to be available by the end of June 2023 at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $15.75 USD ($16.99 CDN) per pack (10 sheets). For more information about this new INSTAX SQUARE instant film variety, visit https://www.instaxus.com/film/square-sunset-film/ .

Fujifilm’s INSTAX MINI EVO hybrid instant camera in brown will be available at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $199.95 USD ($249.99 CDN) and is also expected to be available for purchase by the end of June 2023. For more information regarding the INSTAX MINI EVO product, visit https://www.instaxus.com/instax-products/instax- MINI-evo .

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, consists of five operating divisions and one subsidiary company. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including: photographic paper; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products; film; one-time-use cameras; and the popular INSTAX® line of instant cameras and accessories. The Electronic Imaging Division markets consumer digital cameras, lenses, and content creation solutions, and the Graphic Communication Division supplies products and services to the graphic printing industry. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography and industrial markets, and also markets binoculars and other optical imaging solutions. The Industrial and Corporate New Business Development Division delivers new products derived from Fujifilm technologies. FUJIFILM Canada Inc. sells and markets a range of FUJIFILM products and services in Canada.

For more information, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/about/region, go to https://www.twitter.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on Twitter, or go to https://www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica to Like Fujifilm on Facebook.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver “Value from Innovation” in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here. For the year ended March 31, 2023, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.9 trillion yen (21 billion USD at an exchange rate of 134 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

FUJIFILM, INSTAX, INSTAX MINI, INSTAX MINI 40, INSTAX SQUARE, INSTAX SQUARE SQ40, and INSTAX MINI EVO are trademarks of FUJIFILM Corporation and its affiliates.

©2023 FUJIFLM North America Corporation and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Daniel Carpenter Fujifilm Holdings America Corporation 9145292417 daniel.carpenter@fujifilm.com