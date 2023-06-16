Introducing the " a transformable Roll Pen Case from Japanese Leather Brand: The Ultimate Solution for Pen Enthusiasts on the Go".

OUSYUU-SHI, IWATE, JAPAN, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Plows Inc., a Japanese brand offering high-quality leather items, has launched a launched a Kickstarter campaign for the Dritto Pen roll, a transformable roll pen case.

Designed to cater to the needs of pen enthusiasts, this multifunctional pen case doubles as a pen tray,

providing a convenient and organized solution for both storage and display. Gone are the days of digging through cluttered drawers or losing your favorite pens. The Transformable Rolled Pen Case is here to revolutionize the way pen enthusiasts carry and showcase their beloved writing instruments. With its sleek design and impeccable functionality, this innovative pen case is poised to become a must-have accessory for anyone passionate about pens.

--

One of the key features of the Transformable Rolled Pen Case is its versatility. When rolled up, it easily fits into a bag or pocket, making it the perfect companion for students, professionals, artists, and anyone who needs their pens readily accessible. Unrolled, it transforms into a practical pen tray that can accommodate up to 6 pens, providing a neat and organized workspace. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the Transformable Rolled Pen Case boasts a premium build quality. It is constructed from durable, high-quality Italian Leather that ensure the safety and protection of your pens.

The innovative design of the Transformable Rolled Pen Case also incorporates a secure closure system, keeping your pens in place even when you're on the move. The case's compact size and lightweight nature make it an ideal travel companion, allowing you to carry your pens safely wherever your adventures take you.

“We understand the challenges faced by pen enthusiasts who are always on the go,”said Shingo Kikuchi, founder and CEO of Plows Inc.

“That’s why we developed the Transformable Rolled Pen Case to offer a convenient and stylish solution. Whether you’re attending meetings, studying at a coffee shop, or simply working from home, this pen case is designed to meet your needs while keeping your pens organized and easily

accessible.”

To bring the Transformable Rolled Pen Case to life, Plows Inc. has launched a Kickstarter campaign,

inviting pen enthusiasts from around the world to be a part of this groundbreaking project.

Backers will have the opportunity to pre-order the pen case at discounted prices, along with other exclusive rewards. The Kickstarter campaign can be found at

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/plows-i/compact-rolled-pen-case-that-doubles-as-a-pen-tray

About Plows Inc:

Plows Inc. is a Famous as a brand offering high quality leather items. With a passion for

penmanship and a deep understanding of the needs of pen enthusiasts, Plows Inc. strives to

create functional and stylish solutions that enhance the writing experience.

dritto Pen