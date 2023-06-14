Governor Abbott Announces First Bus Of Migrants Arrives In Los Angeles

TEXAS, June 14 - June 14, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the arrival of the first group of migrants bused to Los Angeles, California from Texas. The migrants were dropped off at L.A. Union Station this evening.

"Texas' small border towns remain overwhelmed and overrun by the thousands of people illegally crossing into Texas from Mexico because of President Biden's refusal to secure the border," said Governor Abbott. "Los Angeles is a major city that migrants seek to go to, particularly now that its city leaders approved its self-declared sanctuary city status. Our border communities are on the frontlines of President Biden's border crisis, and Texas will continue providing this much-needed relief until he steps up to do his job and secure the border."

In April 2022, Governor Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to charter buses to transport migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C. The Governor added New York City, Chicago, and Philadelphia as additional drop-off locations last year and most recently added Denver as a busing destination last month. Since beginning the migrant busing strategy last spring, more than 21,600 migrants have been transported to these self-declared sanctuary cities while providing much-needed relief to Texas' overwhelmed border communities.