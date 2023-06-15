Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,487 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,202 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 700 Block of 12TH Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in the 700 Block of 12th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 10:10 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect snatched property from the victim then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 48-year-old Ronald Roberson, of a no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).

 

###

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 700 Block of 12TH Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more