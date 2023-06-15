Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,485 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,223 in the last 365 days.

HDOT Līhuʻe Travel Advisory

Posted on Jun 14, 2023 in Airports News, Main, News

Līhuʻe – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises passengers departing from Līhuʻe Airport (LIH) to come to the airport two to three hours before their scheduled departure. Additional time may be needed in the check-in process as the checked bag screening equipment is not at full capacity. Departing passengers should check with their airline for kiosk and bag drop hours. HDOT will coordinate with TSA and partner airlines and will provide updates on the checked bag screening equipment when available.

###

You just read:

HDOT Līhuʻe Travel Advisory

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more