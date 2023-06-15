HDOT Līhuʻe Travel Advisory

Main, News Posted on Jun 14, 2023 in Airports News

Līhuʻe – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises passengers departing from Līhuʻe Airport (LIH) to come to the airport two to three hours before their scheduled departure. Additional time may be needed in the check-in process as the checked bag screening equipment is not at full capacity. Departing passengers should check with their airline for kiosk and bag drop hours. HDOT will coordinate with TSA and partner airlines and will provide updates on the checked bag screening equipment when available.

