Elkford families benefit from new child care spaces

CANADA, June 14 - Families in Elkford will be able to pursue opportunities knowing their children are well cared for, now that a new child care centre has opened.

“The Elkford Childcare Centre and Community Hub is a great example of how everyone benefits when we work together to deliver child care,” said Grace Lore, Minister of State for Child Care. “Access to affordable, quality child care is life-changing for families and good for our communities and local economies. Having a child care centre as part of the hub will also mean children feel connected to their community and will help bring people together.”

The new Elkford Childcare Centre was made possible with more than $1.1 million from the Province’s New Spaces Fund. This funding paid for the former District of Elkford municipal office building to be extensively renovated and repurposed to create 30 licensed child care spaces.

“When the centre opened, I had a son who had just started kindergarten and another who was about to turn 18 months old,” said Jenn, mother of two children attending the Elkford Childcare Centre. “Without the new child care spots, I was facing the possibility of not being able to return to work. I'm so happy to now have consistent, quality care and both my kids look forward to their time at the centre with the new friends they’ve made."

In addition to the funding from the New Spaces Fund, the Elkford Childcare Centre received significant donations from Columbia Basin Trust and Teck Resources Limited.

“Having access to quality and affordable child care means parents can work, businesses can retain employees and communities can thrive, all of which we heard are important to basin residents,” said Johnny Strilaeff, president and CEO, Columbia Basin Trust. “These new spaces in the community hub will have a meaningful impact for families in Elkford. Congratulations to all the partners on completing this much-needed facility.”

The centre will be operated by the Elkford Women’s Task Force Society. The society provides a number of programs to support families in the Elk Valley community, and will offer free programs, such as healthy-eating and car-seat clinics, to families attending the facility.

The Province continues working with the child care sector to help create child care spaces, including through $84 million in space-creation funding through the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund. Applicants can continue to apply to this open intake based on budget availability.

Since 2018, the Province has invested $3.9 billion in the 10-year ChildCareBC plan to increase access to affordable, quality, inclusive child care with funding to create more than 31,800 new child care spaces. Of those, approximately 11,800 are open and operational. The remaining 20,000 are in various stages of development.

Quotes:

Steve Fairbairn, mayor of Elkford –

“This centre and hub are such an incredible asset for Elkford. This project is also an excellent example of repurposing assets and, more importantly, an example of how much can be accomplished when a few great organizations collectively strive toward a common goal. Thanks to the generosity and combined efforts of these organizations, Elkford will have stable and affordable child care in place for many years to come.”

Kim Bauer, executive director, Elkford Women’s Task Force Society –

“This community project brings 30 licensed child care spaces to Elkford and fulfils a great need for affordable, quality child care within our community. Parents in Elkford will be so relieved and we are so excited to welcome the children and their families.”

Robin Sheremeta, senior vice-president, coal, Teck Resources Limited –

“By creating more child care spaces, this facility will be a very welcome addition in Elkford and Teck is proud to have contributed. As any parent knows, small children learn with their hands. Installing antimicrobial copper on high-touch surfaces will reduce the spread of bacteria and help keep the facility’s youngest users healthy and safe.”

