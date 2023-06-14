WISCONSIN, June 15 - An Act to amend 968.27 (13), 968.27 (15), 968.35 (1), 968.36 (2) (a), 968.36 (2) (c), 968.36 (5) (b) and 968.37 (2); and to create 968.36 (6) of the statutes; Relating to: pen registers and trap and trace devices.
Status: S - Judiciary and Public Safety
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb331
You just read:
SB331 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2023-06-14
