WISCONSIN, June 15 - An Act to renumber and amend 115.31 (2g); to amend 115.31 (2r) (a); and to create 48.981 (3d), 115.31 (2g) (c), 115.31 (2r) (c) and 948.098 of the statutes; Relating to: sexual misconduct against a pupil by a school staff member or volunteer and providing a penalty.
Status: S - Judiciary and Public Safety
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb333
You just read:
SB333 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2023-06-14
