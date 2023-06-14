WISCONSIN, June 15 - An Act to amend 19.42 (7w) (f); and to create 118.24 (1m) of the statutes; Relating to: allowing school boards to employ a school district administrator who is not licensed by the department of public instruction.
Status: S - Education
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb335
You just read:
SB335 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2023-06-14
