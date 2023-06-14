Mikhail Mishustin’s meeting with President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune

RUSSIA, June 14 - The meeting took place as part of the Algerian President's state visit to the Russian Federation.

Excerpts from the transcript:

Mikhail Mishustin: Mr Tebboune, welcome to the Russian Government House.

This is your first state visit to Russia, and tomorrow, in the Kremlin, you will have talks with President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

Signing a declaration on a deeper strategic partnership will be an important step. It will mark the move to a completely new level of Russian-Algerian interaction.

I am confident that the governments of the Russian Federation and Algeria will ensure the implementation of all agreements to be adopted at the highest level.

I ask you, Mr President, to convey my greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister. And I would like to reaffirm our interest in expanding our intergovernmental dialogue.

Russia and Algeria are linked by relations of friendship and partnership, based on the principles of mutual respect and consideration for each other's interests. Our country was one of the first to recognise Algeria's independence, helping to build a new sovereign state. And dozens of major industrial and infrastructure facilities have been built in Algeria with the participation of Russian specialists, forming the backbone of the national economy.

More to be posted soon...