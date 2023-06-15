Senate Passes Manchin Bipartisan Resolution to Designate June 2023 as Great Outdoors Month

June 14, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, celebrated the Senate passage of his bipartisan resolution to designate June 2023 as Great Outdoors Month to celebrate the economic growth, positive health outcomes and better quality of life provided by outdoor recreation. The resolution also highlights the importance of ensuring access to outdoor recreation is available to all West Virginians and Americans for generations to come.

“Anyone born and raised in West Virginia knows that when it comes to the Mountain State, there is no better place to enjoy the great outdoors. Like so many of my fellow West Virginians, I enjoy hunting, fishing and exploring our public lands, and I’ve instilled that love and appreciation in my children and grandchildren,” said Chairman Manchin. “I’m proud the Senate passed our bipartisan resolution to celebrate the great outdoors and all the ways it enriches our lives and communities. As Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, I will continue working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to boost outdoor recreation opportunities and ensure our public lands are protected for generations to come.”

Senator Manchin was joined by Senators Steve Daines (R-MT), Gary Peters (D-MI), Angus King (I-ME), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Jon Tester (D-MT).

The full text of the resolution is available here.