Manchin Opposes Nusrat Choudhury Nomination for New York District Court

June 14, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on his decision to vote against Nusrat Choudhury’s nomination to be a judge on the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

“Law enforcement officers in West Virginia and across the country go above and beyond the call of duty to protect our communities, and I am incredibly grateful for their service. Some of Ms. Choudhury’s previous statements call into question her ability to be unbiased towards the work of our brave law enforcement. As a staunch supporter of our men and women in uniform, I opposed Ms. Choudhury’s nomination.”