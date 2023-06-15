Ojamu Announces “Alphie Pro” Launch - its latest AI-driven Smart Tool for the Blockchain Industry integrated with ChatGPT-4

Proprietary browser and smart tool sets open up all sectors of the Blockchain and crypto industry

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE , June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the successful launch of ‘Alphie’, Ojamu's AI-driven 'Alpha Finder' for the blockchain industry, Ojamu announced a major step forward in its Alphie suite of products with the announcement of Alphie Pro - the advanced version of Alphie for serious blockchain and crypto enthusiasts. Alphie Pro, just like its predecessor, Alphie, provides valuable insights and in-depth analysis of the cutting-edge areas of the cryptocurrency industry.

However, Alphie Pro ups the ante with enhanced speed, performance, and accuracy using OpenAI's advanced GPT-4 model, compared to Alphie's initial GPT-3 integrated model.

Alphie Pro is now live and free to use for a limited time.





Ojamu announced two key technical areas highlighted in Alphie Pro:



Code Generator:

Welcome to the future of smart contract programming, courtesy of Alphie Pro, utilizing advanced machine learning technology to generate and debug smart contracts in real-time. Simply input the requirements, and Alphie produces smart contracts tailored to your needs. The Alphie Pro intelligent debugging functionality scrutinizes the generated code, spots errors and potential improvements, and provides solutions that save your time and stress. Aiding novices and experts alike, Alphie Pro is truly redefining the way we interact with blockchain technologies.

Browser:

Delve into the pulse of the cryptocurrency world with our revolutionary crypto-browser. With this innovative browser, you gain immediate access to live, real-time information on the latest happenings in the crypto market.

Ojamu's CEO and Founder, Hal Bame, expressed excitement about the latest offering: “We believe that Alphie Pro offers an elevated experience for our users. Our shift to GPT-4 technology and a new suite of products for Alphie Pro are designed to deliver faster and more nuanced responses, aiding users in their research, activity and decision-making process in the ever-evolving blockchain sector."

Alphie Pro continues to simplify complex concepts and terminologies and assist users to make better-informed decisions. Its enhanced capabilities ensure that traders, investors, developers, and crypto enthusiasts gain an even deeper understanding of the fast-paced ZK/Optimistic Rollup space, as well as other blockchain industry verticals.

Future product plans include further technical enhancements, even wider and more specialized crypto coverage, and the introduction of more advanced research and insights. These improvements will ensure Alphie Pro remains at the forefront of AI-driven chatbot technology in the blockchain and cryptocurrency landscape.

Ojamu is committed to its mission of providing the most accurate and up-to-date information as possible, with Alphie and Alphie Pro forming a critical part of this offering. As part of Ojamu's suite of AI-driven smart tool sets, Alphie Pro showcases Ojamu's continuous drive to evolve and deliver superior tools within the crypto/blockchain space and beyond.

For more information, visit: www.ojamuai.com



About Ojamu

Alphie Pro is the third product offering in Ojamu’s suite of AI-driven smart toolsets and is the first of its B2C product offerings. Ojamu is continually looking to enhance and expand the Alphie suite of products, increasing its offerings both within the crypto/blockchain space and beyond. Ojamu’s first product, The Ojamu Intelligence Platform (OIP) continues development and focuses on the B2B space, providing brands the actionable intelligence that they need to succeed in the Web 3.0 economy.

Web | Telegram | Twitter | Medium



press@ojamu.com

Lesley Czuma Transformgroup PR lesley at transformgroup.com