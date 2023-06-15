Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Charles River, Virtu, and Cutera and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL), Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), and Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL)

Class Period: May 5, 2020 - February 21, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 18, 2023

On February 22, 2023, before the market opened, Charles River revealed that it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) relating to an ongoing investigation in conjunction with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (“USFWS”) into the supply chain and illegal importation of non-human primates for research. The Company noted that it was voluntarily suspending shipments of primates from Cambodia, which would negatively impact its earnings for the year and would reduce revenue growth by 200 basis points to 400 basis points.

On this news, Charles River’s stock price fell $24.51, or 10%, to close at $219.09 per share on February 22, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Charles River had engaged in illegal activity with respect to its importation of non-human primates for research; (2) that, as a result, Charles River was at a heightened risk of criminal and regulatory investigation by, inter alia, the U.S. Department of Justice; (3) that, as a result, Charles River would be forced to suspend shipments of primates from Cambodia; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT)

Class Period: March 1, 2019 - April 28, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 18, 2023

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company maintained deficient policies and procedures with respect to its information access barriers; (ii) accordingly, Virtu had overstated the Company’s operational and technological efficacy as well as its capacity to block the exchange of confidential information between departments or individuals within the Company; (iii) the foregoing deficiencies increased the likelihood that the Company would be subject to enhanced regulatory scrutiny; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR)

Class Period: February 17, 2021 - May 9, 2023 (Common Stock Only)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 24, 2023

This Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about the Company’s business and operations. Specifically, Defendants overstated the sustainability of Cutera’s revenue growth, failed to disclose significant conflicts among members of the Company’s senior leadership and Board, and failed to disclose several material weaknesses in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting. As a result of Defendant’s wrongful acts and omissions, and the significant decline in the market value of the Company’s common stock, Plaintiff and other members of the Class (defined below) have suffered significant damages.

