Keynote Address by the Prime Minister, Hon Fiame Naomi Mata’afa for the official Handover ceremony of the Police Patrol Boat “Tilafaiga”

SAMOA, June 14 - Tuesday, 13th June 2023 @ 2pm SIGFA HQ, The Marina

Today marks another milestone in our development cooperation with the government of Japan and a fitting event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our two countries.

I am pleased to be here this afternoon to witness and celebrate the handover of the Police Patrol Boat “Tilafaiga”; funded through the kind assistance of the Government of Japan, through its Economic and Social Development programme.

Nearly a year ago on 11 July 2022, the Exchange of Notes for the Patrol boat for the Samoa Police Maritime Unit was signed between Samoa’s Minister of Police and Your Excellency Ambassador. The expected arrival date was June 2023. I am exceptionally pleased to note that the plans and schedules have been perfectly timed, and we are gathered here today to celebrate this undertaking.

At this juncture I wish on behalf of the Government and People of Samoa to thank the Government of Japan for the timely delivery of Tilafaiga to help address Samoa’s needs for patrolling and surveillance of our waters. The assistance from Japan provides the Samoa Police Maritime with the patrol boat, additional accessories (prefabricated pontoon) and a 5-day Operation and Maintenance Training service including installation service by the Japanese contractors.

As you are aware the Australian funded Nafanua II Guardian class Patrol boat ran aground on the Salelologa reef in August 2021. We have since had to rely on a range of partners to assist with maritime surveillance and monitoring activities in our waters as well as promote maritime domain awareness to help protect national borders. In this regard, I also wish to acknowledge the help of all our partners in undertaking these important tasks to ensure maritime security particularly in this space when we have been without a patrol boat. The Tilafaiga will be a valuable asset to help protect and keep our seas safe and with its sole purpose to respond to Search and Rescue emergencies.

Whilst we are, in the meanwhile expecting a replacement vessel for Nafanua II – to arrive in early 2024, the Samoan Government and the Ministry of Police in particular acknowledge with gratitude the opportunity to have another vessel to assist with maritime surveillance activities.

The ongoing support provided by Japan as one of our key development partners, is testimony of our continuous close relations and the genuine partnership between our two countries.

May ‘Tilafaiga’ weathers the elements of our tempestuous Pacific Ocean and the risks and threats of maritime operations.

Soifua.