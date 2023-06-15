URISA Shares GIS-Pro 2023 Conference Details

URISA is pleased to share the details for GIS-Pro 2023, its 61st annual conference taking place October 16-19, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio.

• Learn from more than 150 speakers who are looking forward to sharing their experiences with the geospatial community at GIS-Pro 2023.

• Meet with partners and sponsors who will share solutions that will help you get your work done less stressfully, more productively, and more profitably.

• Connect with GIS professionals from across the country or from the next county and take advantage of an abundance of opportunities to develop and foster a supportive, diverse, and welcoming professional network.

The educational content is second-to-none this year at GIS-Pro 2023 in Columbus! The entire program, along with speaker profiles, is detailed here: https://gispro2023.sched.com/

Organizational meetings will fill the day on Sunday, October 15 and Monday, October 16 is filled with 2-hour GIS Technical Courses and full and half-day URISA Certified Workshops. Attendance at the GIS Technical Courses and at one full or half-day workshop is included with full registration.





GIS Technical Courses (two-hour duration)

• Popping the Hood: Demystifying GIS and Programming

• Experience Builder: Build Your Own Experience Live

• GIS System Maintenance Plan

• Best Practices for Implementing the ArcGIS System

URISA Certified Workshops

• Business Model Framework for GIS: Making Your Case for What You Do - Half-Day Workshop

• Introduction to GIS for Equity & Social Justice - Half-Day Workshop

• GIS Maturity Models - Full-Day Workshop

• GIS Return on Investment (ROI) - Full-Day Workshop

• Visual Management Techniques for Practitioners and Team Leaders - Full-Day Workshop

• Introduction to Next Generation 9-1-1 for GIS - Half-Day Workshop

• Strategies for Leveling Up Your Success - Half-Day Workshop

The opening keynote on Tuesday morning will get us thinking. Carla Bailo will share her thoughts on Mobility Equity - Turning Urban Planning Upside Down. When we consider that mobility truly exists to provide ladders of opportunity to jobs, education, and health care, we must ponder our "typical" mobility plans. Do we design our cities, towns, villages based on our citizens’ needs or do we design them around roads? Do we consider the holistic mobility ecosystem in our roadwork to really embrace everything from micromobility to drones? In her presentation, Carla will take us on a journey of why urban planning needs to drastically alter itself to provide our citizens and communities equal access for all.

Lively panel discussions and sessions will cover topics including:

• The Importance of Census Geography in Equity & Social Justice

• Practical Ethics for GIS Professionals

• Spatial Analysis for Public Safety & Health

• Intergovernmental Collaborations for Enhancing Data Driven Decision Making

• Geospatial Workforce Development and Project Management

• GIS Applications for Utilities and Public Works

• Making & Implementing Data Models & Next Generation 9-1-1

• Next Level Leadership: Transitioning from Minion to Manager

• Spatial Data Infrastructures and the Impact of Updating the National Spatial Reference System

• How Technology and Research Contribute to Sustainable Communities

• Modeling Water and Wetlands

• Extending Broadband to Underserved Areas

• Gathering of GIOs

• …and so much more!

After a few days of important education and engaging discussions, GIS-Pro 2023 will end on Thursday morning with an important closing keynote address, when we will hear about the partnership between the Franklin County Auditor's Office and the Kirwan Institute for the Study of Race and Ethnicity, a research institute at The Ohio State University. URISA’s Annual Business meeting will follow, and another GIS-Pro will be in the books!!

Registration is open. Early bird registrations discounts are available until August 14. URISA members enjoy significant discounts on registration, and young professional and student members realize even more savings. (Note that a student volunteer application will be available this summer – offering free registration to students!) If you are local (within 50 miles of Columbus and/or have a room reservation at the conference venue (Hilton Columbus Downtown) your registration is further discounted. Full registration includes attendance at a URISA workshop and/or GIS Technical Courses, keynote and general sessions, breakout sessions, proceedings, receptions, social event, hosted luncheon, hosted Awards Breakfast, and sponsored sessions. A one-day registration option is also available for those who cannot attend the entire event.

Exhibitor and sponsor participation details will be available soon.

Make your GIS-Pro 2023 plans here: www.gis-pro.org