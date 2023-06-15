Governor Carney Releases Statement on Passage of Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 1

Legislation gives tenants a right to representation in eviction proceedings

DOVER, Del. – Governor John Carney on Wednesday released the following statement on Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 1, which passed in the Delaware State House and Senate. This legislation was included as a priority in the Governor’s FY24 Recommended Budget.

“All Delaware families should have safe and affordable housing,” said Governor John Carney. “We committed to the largest housing investment in Delaware’s history in the FY24 recommended budget. This includes funding to support a tenant’s right to representation in eviction proceedings. I want to thank Senate Majority Leader Townsend and members of the General Assembly for their advocacy on this legislation. I look forward to signing it into law.”

“By passing this legislation today, the General Assembly has made housing more stable for hundreds of Delaware families who otherwise would have been unfairly evicted based entirely on their inability to afford adequate legal counsel,” said Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend, the prime sponsor of Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 1. “Helping those families stay in their homes will help parents stay employed, help children stay in school, and reduce the costs that ripple across our economy, our healthcare system and our courts. I want to thank the housing advocates who worked tirelessly over the last two years to get this bill through the Legislature and on to Governor John Carney for his signature.”

“Facing the loss of your home is a traumatic event that can have devastating impacts on families and individuals. The impact of this type of disruption can last a lifetime and lead to costs that ripple through our economy, our health care and criminal justice systems, and our society,” said House Majority Whip Melissa Minor-Brown. “Given the current state of housing in Delaware, residents deserve fair representation in these matters. SB 1 is a bold step to ensure that those facing eviction who most need a fair hearing get that representation to ensure their voices are heard and their concerns are raised. I’m grateful to everyone who worked to make this a strong, fair bill that will help keep a roof over people’s heads, and I’m looking forward to seeing Governor Carney sign it into law.”

Governor Carney recommended $101.5 million in housing investments in the Governor’s Recommended Budget for Fiscal Year 2024. This is the largest investment in housing in Delaware’s history.

Governor Carney and the Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA) have also announced affordable housing and housing development initiatives to strengthen communities throughout Delaware, including the Catalyst Fund, Market Pressure Relief Fund, Accelerator Fund, and Preservation Fund.