RGV Sector, Air and Marine agents help rescue mother and son from drowning

MISSION, Texas – McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) received a phone call for two subjects in distress downriver of the Anzalduas Dam, near Mission, Texas.

On June 14, 2023, agents responded to a distress call and observed two subjects, mother and son, struggling against the strong current of the river. CBP Air and Marine Operations aircraft personnel were able to maintain visual contact and coordinate with agents specially trained in swift water rescue.

McAllen and Weslaco Riverine Units (boat patrol) deployed from different areas and attempted to get to the location. Riverine units were unable to get close to the subjects due to the rocks and swift water near the dam. Agents and riverine personnel coordinated a swift water rescue to extract both subjects from the area utilizing a rescue raft. Five agents skillfully navigated the swift currents to reach the distressed individuals and successfully rescued them from the water.

Mother and son were transported to the MCS Border Patrol Station for further medical evaluation. According to the mother, she and her child had been stranded for over four hours in the rapids of the Rio Grande.

“Outstanding job by our Border Patrol agents and local partners. Crossing the river can be treacherous, especially in swift water areas. Agents immediately jumped into action to prevent any further injury or loss of life,” stated RGV Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

Border Patrol processed all the individuals accordingly.

