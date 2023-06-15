Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents halted two human smuggling attempts at I-35 checkpoint

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents halted two human smuggling attempts in commercial vehicles at the I-35 checkpoint.

The first incident occurred on June 13, at 9 p.m., when Border Patrol agents encountered a tractor-trailer at the primary inspection lane. Agents conducted a search of the tractor trailer, when they discovered people being concealed inside the cab area. A total of 18 migrants were removed from the commercial vehicle.

On the same day, at approximately 9:30 p.m., agents encountered another tractor-trailer at the primary inspection lane. While conducting a search of the vehicle, Border Patrol agents discovered individuals hiding inside the cab. A total of 12 migrants were removed from the tractor trailer.

From both cases a total of 30 individuals were removed and processed accordingly. After record checks were conducted it was revealed that they were in the country illegally. All the individuals were from Mexico and Guatemala. The drivers will be prosecuted for human smuggling.

