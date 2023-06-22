Amity Group Tackles Nationwide Hospice Nursing Shortage to Improve Conditions and Support for Hospice Care Professionals
President Shelley Henry leads the charge with groundbreaking initiatives and appAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid a significant nationwide shortage of hospice care nurses that has particularly affected Austin and the rest of Texas, Shelley Henry, the President of the Amity Group and an ardent hospice care advocate, has developed a multi-faceted approach to address and mitigate these challenges.
In a recent interview with Trevor Scott on We Are Austin, Henry detailed her group's response to the situation, which includes an expansive and groundbreaking survey of hospice nurses across America. This survey, which elicited responses from 833 professionals, identified three major areas of struggle: excessive documentation, high patient ratios, and compensation issues.
Having dedicated approximately two decades to hospice care, Henry observed that there was a concerning trend of experienced nurses departing from the field. In some instances, these seasoned professionals were not just leaving hospice care but the nursing profession altogether. The question arose: how could this trend be halted?
The expertise of these veteran nurses is invaluable, particularly in guiding and educating the newer generation of nurses in the unique art of hospice care. While the clinical aspects can be taught, the artistry of hospice nursing is a different matter entirely. In response to this, the Amity Group was established. The platform was designed to re-engage these nurses with the hospice field, offering them the flexibility to balance their work and personal life. The Amity Group also provides hospice agencies with flexible staffing solutions, ensuring that the art and skill of hospice care continue to be passed down.
Amity Group is working diligently to combat issues such as excessive and redundant documentation, high patient-to-nurse ratios, and unpaid overtime. To address these issues and better support hospice nurses, Shelley has launched a social channel, posting at least three videos per week featuring tips, education, and community-building initiatives for hospice nurses. These resources can be found on Instagram and TikTok at @forhospicenurses. She has also authored two books on hospice documentation.
Shelley is running a new survey to discover how hospice nurses prefer to learn and what areas they want more education and support in. This survey will inform the development of a first-of-its-kind app, being created in collaboration with Dr. Monika Virk, designed to provide training and support for hospice nurses in the field.
"We are aiming to serve as a virtual peer and preceptor support tool, something essential in a field where nurses often work alone," explained Shelley. Hospice nurses are encouraged to participate in this anonymous survey at HospiceNurseSurvey.com.
In recognition of her tireless work in this area, Shelley has been invited to attend the 50th-anniversary gala for the first hospice in America, set to take place in Connecticut this September.
To participate in the survey, hospice nurses can visit hospicenursesurvey.com. For more information about the Amity Group's initiatives and resources for hospice nurses, visit amitystaffing.com, or follow @forhospicenurses on Instagram and TikTok.
About Amity Group:
The Amity Group, led by President Shelley Henry, is a key advocate for hospice care nurses across America. Through surveys, social media education, and the development of cutting-edge supportive technology, the Amity Group is revolutionizing how hospice care professionals are supported, educated, and valued within their critical field.
