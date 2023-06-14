Submit Release
Emerson Firm Investigates Enzo Biochem Data Breach

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Emerson Firm, PLLC (“Emerson”) a law firm based in Houston, TX announces an investigation of the data breach at Enzo Biochem, Inc. (“Enzo”). This investigation relates to the theft of sensitive personal identifiable information (“PII”) of 2.47 million patients.

On May 30, 2023, Enzo notified 2.47 million patients that the company experienced a data breach after an unauthorized party accessed sensitive consumer data entrusted to the company. According to Enzo, they determined that information stored on their servers may have been subject to unauthorized access on April 6, 2023. Enzo determined that the information exposed in the data breach includes: names, addresses, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, financial information, medical information and health insurance information.  

Emerson is a law firm specializing in results, integrity, and personal service. Emerson represents consumers throughout the nation and has significant class action experience with proven results. Emerson lawyers have devoted their practice to complex commercial litigation for more than forty years and have recovered over one billion dollars for consumers in class actions throughout the United States.    

IMPORTANT: If you believe that you were affected by the Enzo data breach AND you received a Notice letter from Enzo, please contact us immediately to protect your rights. It makes no difference what state you reside in.  Contact plaintiff’s counsel via e-mail to John G. Emerson at jemerson@emersonfirm.com and see additional information on our website at https://eclassactions.com/enzo-biochem-data-breach-3033/


